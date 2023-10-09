SWS Partners Has $914,000 Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Visteon were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Visteon Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,102. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $171.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

