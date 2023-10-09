Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portman Square Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 72,221 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.60. 197,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GH

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.