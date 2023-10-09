The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,218. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

