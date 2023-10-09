SWS Partners Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300,031. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

