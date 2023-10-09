SWS Partners Raises Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

SWS Partners increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.44. 745,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

