SWS Partners Sells 436 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SWS Partners decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,923,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.54. 1,521,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

