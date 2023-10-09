SWS Partners Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDEF. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 461,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 348,040 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 3,327.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 404,369 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 202.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 300,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 201,149 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDEF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.22. 30,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,871. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

