SWS Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

SWS Partners reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Natera comprises approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Natera worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Natera by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.49. 158,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $63.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $63,084.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,021.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $33,540.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,206,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $63,084.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,021.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $1,722,620. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

