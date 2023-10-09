Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.55. 165,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

