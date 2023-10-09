Windsor Advisory Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 3.7% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,897,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

