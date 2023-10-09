Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,061 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the period.

IWP traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.79. 83,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,429. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

