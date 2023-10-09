Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 440 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $555.87. 202,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $567.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,167. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.