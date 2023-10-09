The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,282,446. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

