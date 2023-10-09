Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,590 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecovyst by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,927. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

