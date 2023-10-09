Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $56.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

