2,138 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $110.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68. The company has a market cap of $303.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

