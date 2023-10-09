Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $110.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

