Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.09 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

