Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $243.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.37 and its 200 day moving average is $225.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.