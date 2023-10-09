Cypress Capital Group Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

