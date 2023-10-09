Channel Wealth LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $105.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

