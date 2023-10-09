Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

