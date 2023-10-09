Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,427,577.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,427,577.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,375. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

