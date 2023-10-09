PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PTC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,878,000 after purchasing an additional 373,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,448. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average is $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

