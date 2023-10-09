Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.77 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $30,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.52. 55,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

