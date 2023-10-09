Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.19. 57,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,368. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

