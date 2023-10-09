Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.19. 57,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,368. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.