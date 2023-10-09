16,163 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MODG. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600 in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.31. 297,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,376. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

