Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.14. 2,908,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,466. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

