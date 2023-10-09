Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. 782,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,598. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

