AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Trimmed by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $66.60. 618,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

