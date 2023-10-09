Sterneck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,655,000 after purchasing an additional 333,224 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $875,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,922,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. 223,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,383. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

