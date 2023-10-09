Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 223,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,146. The company has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

