Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 37.63% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $63,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $808,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.64. 3,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $186.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

