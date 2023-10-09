iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,177.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,972 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 942,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 592,629 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 800,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 44,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after buying an additional 103,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 528,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 154,882 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.72. 56,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,135. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $732.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

