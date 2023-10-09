SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after buying an additional 577,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after buying an additional 1,664,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.04. 414,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,893. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.