Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,998 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 81,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 161,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 72,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

PGF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 234,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

