Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,731 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.21. 4,744,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,992,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $89.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

