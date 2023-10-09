Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $420,218,000 after buying an additional 1,174,419 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,009,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $354,001,000 after buying an additional 1,912,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. 7,427,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,853,762. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,025.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

