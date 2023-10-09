Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period.

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $92.60. 738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

