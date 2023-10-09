Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 3,424 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,208,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 1,197,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Matrix Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,046,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MTRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Matrix Service Trading Up 0.8 %

MTRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. 43,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.36. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.18. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

