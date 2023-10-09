Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

HSII remained flat at $25.55 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,206. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.26 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

