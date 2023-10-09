Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.30. 766,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

