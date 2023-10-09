Keene & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,390 shares of company stock worth $5,650,544. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEX stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

