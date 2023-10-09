7,100 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Acquired by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
NYSE:HP traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.58. 187,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne
In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HP has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
