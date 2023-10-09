Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 534 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after buying an additional 1,695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.61. 2,973,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

