Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,580 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 54.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 70,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.64%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

