Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises about 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $517,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

INGR traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,607. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $113.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

