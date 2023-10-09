Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,394. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

