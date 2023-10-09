Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.39. 9,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,654. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

