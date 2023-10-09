Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.12. 237,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.46 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average of $238.75.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

